Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in AT&T (NYSE:T)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,029 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of AT&T worth $970,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after buying an additional 6,790,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,538,000 after buying an additional 6,330,819 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18,965.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,917,000 after buying an additional 4,915,969 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 21,867,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,264,555. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

