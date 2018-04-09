Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Sunrun worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 114.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $325,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $914.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -1.02. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.62 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.54%. analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

