Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Shutterstock worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. 235,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,128. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,709.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

