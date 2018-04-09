Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Leucadia National (LUK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Leucadia National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Leucadia National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leucadia National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Leucadia National during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of LUK stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.29. 7,752,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,187. Leucadia National has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,755.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Leucadia National had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Leucadia National will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Leucadia National’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

