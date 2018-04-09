Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,224,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,445,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,351,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,049,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 866,348 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 482,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $41,429.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $66,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. 2,267,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,404. The company has a market capitalization of $7,105.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

