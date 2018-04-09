Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,994,000 after purchasing an additional 951,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7,125.77, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. Xerox’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS raised Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

