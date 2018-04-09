Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 225,922 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (SAIC)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 255.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,922 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Science Applications International worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 54.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 127,346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $6,630,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3,505.96, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 225,922 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (SAIC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/science-applications-international-corp-saic-stake-boosted-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.