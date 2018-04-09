Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce sales of $776.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $769.48 million and the highest is $785.81 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $725.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $776.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.40 million.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 56,649 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $2,615,484.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,106.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,153,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,298 shares of company stock worth $5,931,340 over the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $2,584,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 70.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3,742.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.47. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

