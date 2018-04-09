Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, March 25th. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$3.29 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.68.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of C$64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.44 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the Yauricocha Mine, a polymetallic deposit located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

