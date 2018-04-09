Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage presently has a “focus stock” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,423. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$513.30 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 24.07%.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total transaction of C$271,268.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,800 shares of company stock valued at $834,126.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

