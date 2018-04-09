Insider Selling: Intuit (INTU) Chairman Sells 214,272 Shares of Stock

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 214,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $38,127,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.39. 1,498,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,593. The firm has a market cap of $42,944.71, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a one year low of $115.62 and a one year high of $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Intuit (INTU) Chairman Sells 214,272 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/scott-d-cook-sells-214272-shares-of-intuit-inc-intu-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.