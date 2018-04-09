Scry.info (DDD) Hits Market Cap of $44.56 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $44.56 million and approximately $959,394.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,056,960 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

