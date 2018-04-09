Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seabridge Gold (SA) Share Price

News articles about Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seabridge Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 42.7571303732416 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 219,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,353. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

