Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1,241.91, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $175,615.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,470,000 after acquiring an additional 400,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,063,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 657,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

