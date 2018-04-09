SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 271,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CVS Health to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.81.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 6,096,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $64,301.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/seacrest-wealth-management-llc-buys-shares-of-5670-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated-updated-updated.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.