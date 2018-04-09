Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,919.07, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.84. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,846,153 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $199,999,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $290,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,188. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 244.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

