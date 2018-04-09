Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News coverage about Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Second Sight Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 47.9057008350686 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.04. Second Sight Medical has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Second Sight Medical had a negative return on equity of 197.61% and a negative net margin of 358.06%. Second Sight Medical’s revenue was up 333.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Second Sight Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EYES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Second Sight Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Second Sight Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Second Sight Medical Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Singapore. The company's product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

