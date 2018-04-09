Secure Income REIT (SIR) PT Raised to GBX 460 at Goldman Sachs

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs from GBX 430 ($6.08) to GBX 460 ($6.50) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIR traded up GBX 374.30 ($5.29) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 378 ($5.34). 164,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,357. Secure Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 334 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.02 ($5.39).

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in real estate assets. The Company owns a portfolio of over 30 assets. Its properties consist of healthcare assets and leisure assets. The healthcare assets consist of over 20 freehold private hospitals: a portfolio of approximately 20 located throughout England let to a subsidiary of Ramsay Health Care Limited.

