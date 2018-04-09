Numis Securities Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STB. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($37.46) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Secure Trust Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,016.67 ($28.50).

LON STB traded down GBX 52.50 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,882.50 ($26.61). 16,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($35.34).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 136.50 ($1.93) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)). The business had revenue of £129.50 million for the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.82%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in six segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

