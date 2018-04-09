Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,030 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,957,000. AXA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 371,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,924,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $144,515,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $46,497.20, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 959 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $80,210.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,203 shares in the company, valued at $435,178.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 4,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,165 shares of company stock worth $48,681,806 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

