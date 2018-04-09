Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Global (LBTYK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,412,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 470,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

