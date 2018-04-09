Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $101.03 on Monday. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $119.30.

About Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

