Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Wendys Co (WEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wendys by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wendys by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in Wendys by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 62,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Wendys by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 59,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,264,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,074.83, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Longbow Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendys from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.60 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

