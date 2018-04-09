Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 419.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.53 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

