Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $725,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $95.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,637.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $103.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

In related news, insider Gary Norcross sold 293,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $27,661,301.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $8,771,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,256,602 shares of company stock worth $123,478,574. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-sells-1030-shares-of-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-updated-updated.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.