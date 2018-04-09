NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.31% of NewLink Genetics worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 1,823.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLNK opened at $4.20 on Monday. NewLink Genetics Corp has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $156.06, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 250.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

