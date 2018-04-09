Goldman Sachs Increases Segro (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 620

Segro (LON:SGRO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 585 ($8.27) to GBX 620 ($8.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital raised Segro to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 505 ($7.14) to GBX 640 ($9.05) in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Segro in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group raised Segro to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 506 ($7.15) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Segro from GBX 610 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($10.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.48) price objective on shares of Segro in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 612.17 ($8.65).

SGRO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 615.80 ($8.70). 1,085,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. Segro has a 1 year low of GBX 447.40 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 612.80 ($8.66).

Segro (LON:SGRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 19.60 ($0.28) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The business had revenue of £334.70 million for the quarter. Segro had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 400.00%.

About Segro

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

