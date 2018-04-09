SegWit2x Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (CRYPTO:B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One SegWit2x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00011256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Negocie Coins, Exrates and HitBTC. SegWit2x has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $36,099.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00759351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit.

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and Negocie Coins. It is not currently possible to buy SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SegWit2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SegWit2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.