SelfSell Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $527,873.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $527,873.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to buy SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

