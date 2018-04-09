SemiLEDs (LEDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 11th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

