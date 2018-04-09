SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “SendGrid, Inc. provides digital communication platform which enable businesses to engage with their customers via email reliably, effectively and at scale. SendGrid, Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on SendGrid in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SendGrid in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SendGrid in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE SEND traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 670,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. SendGrid has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $1,070.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. equities analysts anticipate that SendGrid will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEND. Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at $171,217,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth $16,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth $16,723,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth $10,979,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth $9,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sendgrid-send-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SendGrid (SEND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.