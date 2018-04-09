SENIOR (SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SENIOR (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $3.68 on Thursday. SENIOR has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,543.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.15.

SENIOR Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

