SENIOR (SNIRF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SENIOR (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SENIOR stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. SENIOR has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,543.46, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.15.

About SENIOR

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

