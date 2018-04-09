Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 207,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,010. The firm has a market cap of $291.04, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.44% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/seres-therapeutics-mcrb-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.