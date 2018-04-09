Sexcoin Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Sexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Sexcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Sexcoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.01708400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004515 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016033 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001168 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Sexcoin Coin Profile

SXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,578,882 coins. Sexcoin’s official website is www.sexcoin.info. Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Buying and Selling Sexcoin

Sexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Sexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sexcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

