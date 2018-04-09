SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 1,875 Shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell by 113.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Honeywell by 772.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.83. 1,952,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,210. Honeywell has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. equities analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

