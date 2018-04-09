JPMorgan Chase set a €14.10 ($17.41) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.64) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Societe Generale set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.16 ($15.01).

Shares of ETR:SGL traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.97 ($13.54). 167,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €8.09 ($9.99) and a 52-week high of €14.70 ($18.15).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €14.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sgl-carbon-sgl-given-a-14-10-price-target-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, the Asia Pacific/Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for the chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers, special heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and supplementary components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.