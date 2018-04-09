Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shake Shack (SHAK) Stock Price

Media stories about Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shake Shack earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.8608946425847 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Shake Shack from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,587.01, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $4,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,000 shares of company stock worth $15,948,997 over the last three months. 34.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/shake-shack-shak-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-11-updated-updated.html.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.