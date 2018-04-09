Sharechain Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:SSS)

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Sharechain has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $2,196.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharechain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Sharechain has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.01702140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004595 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016055 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001159 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021003 BTC.

About Sharechain

Sharechain is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,023,561 tokens. The official website for Sharechain is www.sharechain.org.

Sharechain Token Trading

Sharechain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy Sharechain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharechain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharechain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

