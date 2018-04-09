Sharechain Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (SSS)

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Sharechain has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $2,186.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sharechain has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Sharechain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01706040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004486 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016226 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001166 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Sharechain Token Profile

Sharechain (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,023,561 tokens. Sharechain’s official website is www.sharechain.org.

Sharechain Token Trading

Sharechain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Sharechain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharechain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharechain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

