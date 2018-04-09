Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

