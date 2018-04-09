Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $98,180.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/shell-asset-management-co-sells-17284-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx-updated.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.