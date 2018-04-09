Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4,538.89, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 179.87% and a net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,435,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,678 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,301,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 489,186 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,690,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 534,342 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,231,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

