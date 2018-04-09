Ship Finance International (SFL) Holdings Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 218,481 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ship Finance International worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,934,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 674,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 480,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 372,783 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 218,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SFL opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,471.91, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 26.57%. equities analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs cut Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Ship Finance International in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ship Finance International from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

