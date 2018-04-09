Shire (SHPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Sales of Shire’s Mydayis showed promise in the first six months of launch. Also, strong performance of Vyvanse, Cinryze and Elaprase continue to drive its top line. The label expansion of Firazyr in pediatrics and approval of Lyophilized Oncaspar in Europe should continue to drive the top line going ahead. The hematology and immunology segment, acquired from Baxalta, gave a major boost to product sales. The approval of Xiidra has boosted the company’s ophthalmology portfolio. Though the adult ADHD space is one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the market, it is highly genericized. Supply shortage for Cinryze and generic competition for Lialda had an unfavorable impact on the top line. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the Q1 earnings results. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shire from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Shire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

SHPG stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 355,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,105. Shire has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $47,548.18, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.12. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Shire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shire will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shire in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shire by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

