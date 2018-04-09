NEX Group (NXG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of NEX Group (LON:NXG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised NEX Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 679 ($9.60) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded NEX Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 635 ($8.98) to GBX 665 ($9.40) in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NEX Group from GBX 675 ($9.54) to GBX 680 ($9.61) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.89) price objective on shares of NEX Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.77) price objective on shares of NEX Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 682.38 ($9.64).

Shares of NEX Group stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 993.50 ($14.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,000. NEX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 690.25 ($9.76).

NEX Group Company Profile

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

