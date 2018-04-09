Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,240 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 941,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,812,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

BOTZ stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

