Short Interest in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (IAU) Drops By 48.9%

iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,345,582 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 4,592,009 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,477,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. iShares Gold Trus has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

iShares Gold Trust(ETF) Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

