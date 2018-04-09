iShares MSCI Japan (EWJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,401,862 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 14,173,783 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,183,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

