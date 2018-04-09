Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $366.20 Million

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Abucoins. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $366.20 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.69 or 0.05899100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.10 or 0.09426520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.01703910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.02470800 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00201764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00609116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.89 or 0.02632000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 33,681,420,347 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. “

Buying and Selling Siacoin

Siacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITHOLIC, Poloniex, Abucoins, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bisq. It is not presently possible to buy Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

